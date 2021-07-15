We’re tracking a cold front that’s moving through the Hoosier State.
Responsible for the showers and thunderstorms across southern Indiana on Friday, we will see additional chances for downpours lingering into the weekend.
Scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast until we can get the frontal boundary far enough south.
The main impacts from these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall totals. Temperatures will be held down a bit in the mid to upper 80s for highs both Saturday and Sunday.
As the rain chances fade late Sunday into Monday we’re in for a calmer and drier week ahead. Temperatures, however, will stay still seasonably warm with highs most days in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Some sun, warm & humid
Scattered thunderstorms (40% chance)
HIGH: 87°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy, warm & muggy
Isolated thunderstorms (20% chance)
LOW: 68°
SUNDAY
Some sun, warm & humid
Scattered thunderstorms (40% chance)
HIGH: 85°
