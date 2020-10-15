With the rain out of the picture, it’s all about the cold air that we’ll see early Saturday.
Given the calmer winds and longer duration of cooler air in place, Saturday morning’s low temperature will be a degree or two cooler in most spots than Friday morning’s. This means all locations will see lows in the 30s with widespread frost and even a light freeze in some rural spots mainly north of Scottsburg.
This frost will likely spell the end of the growing season in most of our region, so make sure your house plants are inside. It’s also a good idea to disconnect any outdoor hoses from their spigots to prevent excess water from freezing and damaging your connection. By Saturday afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, which is below normal for this time of year.
Sunday morning’s low temperature won’t be quite as low, thanks to increasing moisture. For most areas, that means a low in the 40s, with lows near 50 in urban areas. On Sunday afternoon clouds increase with highs reaching up toward 70 degrees. A few light showers are possible by Sunday night.
A band of showers moves through on Monday as a front approaches, but largely stalls out in our area. That shower chance lingers into the early part of Tuesday. High temperatures during this time will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Expect milder weather with a thunderstorm chance by the end of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 66°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated shower late (20%)
HIGH: 70°
