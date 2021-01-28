As the snow continues to melt, we’ll set our sights on rain for the weekend.
Saturday starts out cold with morning lows in the 20s. Clouds will be with us through the day, but by the late afternoon we’ll pick up a chance of snow and sleet as the initial band of precipitation associated with Saturday night’s rain moves in.
This will be a very brief period of wintry mix Saturday afternoon and evening, likely not putting down any sleet or snow accumulation. That risk will largely be northeast of our area. By Saturday night the rain is here and it will be heavy at times.
Sunday morning will be rainy as this area of low pressure moves through the region. Rainfall will decrease Sunday afternoon as highs get up toward 50 degrees. Temperatures will tumble Sunday night behind the cold front associated with this system, making it down into the lower 30s Monday morning.
A few snow showers are on the docket for Monday, especially for the morning and into the afternoon. While these snow showers will look pretty, high temperatures just above freezing should keep most of these from becoming more than just a nuisance. Keep an eye on the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team’s forecast on TV and online over the weekend for updates on this potential.
After Monday we’ll have a couple of dry days with highs in the 40s. By Thursday rain chances are back and a few more snowflakes are possible by Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Wintry mix to rain (70%)
HIGH: 43°
SUNDAY
Rain (100%)
HIGH: 50°
