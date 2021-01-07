This weekend is setting up to be cold and cloudy across Southern Indiana.
We’ll start Saturday in the 20s during the morning, with temperatures only getting into the 30s in the afternoon. While a few peeks of sunshine are possible on Saturday, clouds will rule the day. There’s even an outside chance of a flurry Saturday should a disturbance moving through the region gather up enough moisture ahead of it.
The coldest air of the weekend appears it will take place Sunday morning as lows get into the mid 20s. More rural locations may see low temperatures in the upper teens! Sunday afternoon will be similar to Saturday with a good dose of clouds and chilly temperatures. Expect a high near 40 degrees on Sunday.
On Monday we’re tracking a system that will bring us a snow chance. As of this writing it appears that most of this system’s impacts will be south of the Lower Ohio Valley, but, given the setup, we’re keeping a close eye on this one.
Be sure to keep up with the latest forecast over the weekend.
Once we get through the early week, we’ll watch for slowly increasing temperatures during the mid week timeframe, followed by an Arctic cold front that will barge in next Friday. Some rain and snow are possible with this front, but it’s too early for exact detail. The cold air behind the front will be quite a change, though.
Winter is just getting started!
