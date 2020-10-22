If you’ve been looking for more fall-like weather, this is your weekend.
If you’re looking for sunshine though, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Cool air behind Friday’s front means we’ll start out in the 40s and only end up in the mid 50s by the afternoon. There is a chance for some drizzle and light sprinkles early in the day Saturday that will leave lingering cloud cover through much of the afternoon.
The farther north of the Ohio River you live, however, the higher the chance that you’ll see some afternoon peeks of sunshine.
Sunday will continue the cloudy trend for most in the region ahead of Monday’s storm system. While most of the day on Sunday looks dry, by the late evening hours we’ll have a small shower chance creeping into the forecast. High temperatures on Sunday will try to edge up toward 70 degrees after another cool start in the 40s for most areas.
The storm system that enters into the picture on Monday continues to raise eyebrows because of heavy rain potential. Several waves of energy moving through Monday through Wednesday will provide multiple rounds of rain.
High temperatures during this time will hover in the 50s to near 60 degrees, so this won’t be a warm rain by any means. There’s less clarity surrounding the late week forecast as another storm system arriving Friday is still up in the air both in placement and impacts.
The Halloween forecast looks dry, but check back for updates!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Cloudy
Drizzle early(20%)
HIGH: 55°
SUNDAY
Cloudy
Shower chance late (20%)
HIGH: 70°
