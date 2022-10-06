We’ve had some pleasant fall-like weather lately, but nothing quite like the cooler air that’s arriving in time for this weekend in Southern Indiana.
The cold front moving through Friday morning will be the second in a series of two moving through this week, with the latest front being the one to bring the truly cooler air behind it.
You’ll notice it on Friday afternoon as high temperatures will only top out in the lower 60s, with rural locations not getting out of the 50s. While the sun will be out in full force during the afternoon, the breeze will add a bite to the air.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s Friday night into Saturday morning, with some frost potential for rural areas through that time. Saturday afternoon will be similar to Friday with sunshine and 60s, but the wind won’t be as much of a factor.
The bigger story is what happens Saturday night. With lower wind speeds heading into Sunday morning we’ll see temperatures drop more effectively into the 30s. This will present a widespread frost risk and an isolated freeze potential for valleys and sheltered locations.
Temperatures will recover back into the 70s for highs by Monday afternoon and that trend will continue for Tuesday as well. We’ll stay mainly dry both days despite a weak disturbance moving through the region.
Wednesday sees another surge into the 80s before another cold front brings us some much-needed rainfall and a drop in temperature on Thursday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Sunny
HIGH: 63°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 67°
