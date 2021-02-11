Snow and ice will have little time to melt as the coldest temperatures of the season so far take aim at Southern Indiana. A few peeks of sun will be possible Friday with clouds building back in for Saturday.
The weekend will feature a slight chance for a few light snow showers or pockets of light freezing drizzle or both. At this point there are not huge concerns for major issues.
Temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens by early Sunday morning. Perfect for a little more snuggling time with your Valentine! I’m afraid the forecast isn’t as lovely as we’d like it to be. Sunday afternoon stays cold and cloudy with highs in the 20s.
Look for another cold start Monday as we await the next big weather-maker. This is expected to impact the Ohio Valley as an area of low pressure develops in Texas and lifts to the north and east early next week. This will spread snow and ice, possibly significant amounts, across the region. This storm has appeared in our long-range guidance for days and bears watching.
Stay tuned to the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team through the weekend for updates.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered snow showers/freezing rain/cloudy/cold
HIGH: 28°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy/very cold
LOW: 10°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy/continued cold
HIGH: 20°
