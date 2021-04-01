Despite slowly warming temperatures Friday we’re in for a cold start to the weekend with morning lows Saturday below freezing.
Consequently, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect once again.
The daytime warming continues as high pressure builds in and southerly winds return. Under plenty of sunshine you can expect highs to top out in the low to mid 60s Saturday and closer to 70 for Easter Sunday, which makes for a delightful weekend for all the planned Easter egg hunts and outdoor celebrations.
In the long range forecast the warm temperatures continue with temperatures going back above normal. Highs much of next week will be in the mid to upper 70s. Have a great weekend and Happy Easter!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Morning freeze
HIGH: 64°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mainly clear , not as cold
LOW: 42°
SUNDAY
Sunny and warmer
HIGH: 72°
