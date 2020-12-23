Ready for a cold Christmas?It’ll be the coldest we’ve seen in the region since 2004!
We’ll start Christmas morning with temperatures in the teens. When you factor in Friday morning’s breeze, it’ll feel more like temperatures in the single digits.
Christmas Day afternoon looks cloudy and cold with temperatures only topping out in the mid 20s. There’s an outside chance of a flurry Friday afternoon, which would make the day a bit more festive than just cloudy and cold.
The weekend itself will be far milder after a cold start.
That cold start Saturday morning takes our temperatures down into the teens to near 20 degrees. By Saturday afternoon we’ll break the 40-degree mark with abundant sunshine. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday night won’t be nearly as cold as previous evenings.
For Sunday we’re expecting another bump upward in the temperature department, this time taking our high temperature up to 50 degrees. That’s above normal for this time of year! Clouds will increase through the day on Sunday, leading to a chance of rain by the evening.
That evening rain chance on Sunday will last through at least Monday morning. For now this looks to be primarily rain and not snow thanks to temperatures largely staying above freezing.
We’ll dry things out for Tuesday of next week before another rain and snow chance arrives just in time for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures next week will top out near 40 degrees each day, which is seasonable.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 42°
SUNDAY
Rain (40%)
HIGH: 50°
