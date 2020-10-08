At this point the weekend doesn’t look like a complete washout, but the remnants of Hurricane Delta will bring us a decent round of rain.
Saturday morning starts out dry with temperatures in the 60s. You’ll notice the cloud cover thickening during the day as the outer bands of what’s left of Hurricane Delta begin to approach.
By the late afternoon we’ll need to keep an eye on the radar as showers begin to break out near the Ohio River. Most of this activity will stay in Kentucky during the daylight hours, but overnight into early Sunday morning is when the heaviest, most widespread rain will arrive in Southern Indiana.
Rain will continue at times on Sunday, but it won’t be nearly as heavy as the morning round we’ll see. After a morning in the 60s again, Sunday afternoon will top out in the mid 70s. Less frequent rain through the afternoon will come to an end totally by late Sunday night, leaving behind one to three inches of rainfall along the Ohio River with totals less than one inch farther north toward Paoli and Scottsburg.
Monday is not a totally dry day because a cold front not far off the heels of the remnants of Hurricane Delta will pass through Monday evening. That will bring a quick round of scattered showers after an afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.
We’ll see drier, cooler weather by mid next week as highs drop into the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Showers late (40%)
HIGH: 76°
SUNDAY
Rain (70%)
HIGH: 75°
