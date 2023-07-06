This is one of those weekends where a cursory glance at the forecast gives you the impression that it’ll be raining most of the time, but the details paint a much less dire picture.
Saturday morning starts dry, but very quickly we’ll need to keep an eye on the radar as storms will start to advance in from the west around or just after lunchtime. Some of these storms could be strong, with gusty winds being the biggest impact.
The earlier these storms arrive, the better as an earlier arrival time will give the storms less time to grow and intensify. We’ll keep an eye on this potential. Another round of storms is possible Saturday evening, but that round will heavily depend on how long the earlier storms stick around, and how intense they are.
Storm chances will continue into early Sunday morning, shifting southward as the day progresses. This gives us a good chance at some dry time before a few additional storms fire up Sunday afternoon. Even then that second round of storms doesn’t look to be widespread, so Sunday appears to be the drier day of the weekend if you had to choose. Highs on Saturday will be held down in the lower 80s thanks to the early rain and cloud cover.
We kick off the next work week with drier weather as high pressure settles in behind the weekend cold front. We’ll heat up close to 90 degrees on Tuesday as a result of the drier weather.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Thunderstorms (60%)
HIGH: 86°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms early (40%)
HIGH: 83°
