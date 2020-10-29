Just in time for the Halloween weekend, the weather looks to calm down and dry out in a big way.
One of the side effects of the drier weather will be a cold start to Saturday morning. Those out around sunrise will experience temperatures in the 30s, with some frost not out of the question early Saturday.
By the afternoon we’ll warm up to near 60 degrees as we see a mix of clouds and sun. Those who will be trick or treating safely Saturday evening will have continued dry weather and temperatures in the 50s.
Don’t forget to look up Saturday night to see the full moon! This is a special full moon since it will be a blue moon, the second full moon of the month. It’ll be the first time in roughly 19 years that we’ve had a full moon on Halloween!
Sunday morning at 2 a.m., Daylight Saving Time will end, meaning clocks will be falling back one hour. This is also a good time to change out the batteries in your smoke detectors. Weather-wise, Sunday will be a nonchalant, cool day with morning lows in the 40s, afternoon highs in the mid 50s, and some cloud cover at times due to a dry cold front moving through.
Monday morning will be the coldest of the season yet as all of us fall well below freezing. Make sure your garden hoses are disconnected from their spigots and that your pets have a warm place to go!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 60°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 55°
