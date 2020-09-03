What a nice break from the rain we’ll have this weekend!
Behind Friday morning’s cold front we’ll have much less humidity in the air. This is something you’ll really feel Saturday morning as all locations fall into the 50s for low temperatures.
Mainly sunny skies will be around Saturday afternoon as highs reach only into the lower 80s once again. That’s perfect weather for a little thing across the Ohio River that they call The Kentucky Derby.
Make sure you’re wearing plenty of sunscreen if you’ll be outside Saturday afternoon as the sun angle is still quite high and can cause sunburn rather quickly this time of year.
For Sunday we’ll have an increase in cloud cover but it won’t be nearly enough for a gloomy day. Expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs edging back into the mid 80s. We do have a small pop-up shower chance in the forecast Sunday afternoon thanks to a bit of a surge in moisture because of a warm front moving through, but nearly all of us will be lucky enough to stay dry.
Labor Day’s forecast is looking mainly dry and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s but forecasting headaches will be with us by the middle of next week. A slow-moving cold front will likely cause at least a day or two of widespread rainfall during that time, ultimately leading to cooler air by late week. That means highs in the 70s before next weekend!
