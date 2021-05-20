Warm and dry are two words that sum up our forecast through early next week. High pressure will dominate with southerly winds with little to no rain chance.
Consequently, we will continue to warm with highs near 90 degrees each day through mid-next week.
For the weekend you can expect partly to mostly sunny skies.
Should we reach that expected 90-degree high temperature it would be the first of 2021 and would arrive nearly one week ahead of our average first 90-degree day (June 1st).
The general pattern will continue into early next week with a similar forecast each day.
There are signs that a cold front will make it closer to our region next Wednesday bringing our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. At this point only scattered at 30%.
We will all need a dose of rain by that point with conditions favorable for drying out.
Have a great weekend!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, warm
HIGH: 89°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy, mild
LOW: 61°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny & warm
10% rain chance
HIGH: 90°
