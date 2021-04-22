It’ll be what some call a “half and half” weekend in Southern Indiana as rain dominates the first half of the weekend and sunshine returns for the second.
The rain will start fairly early on Saturday, with the most steady, consistent rainfall occurring between mid morning and the early afternoon. The rain will put a lid on temperatures, keeping highs from getting much above the mid 50s in many spots.
We’ll keep a few scattered showers around during the mid to late afternoon on Saturday, with precipitation totally ending around sunset Saturday night. Rainfall totals look to be between a half and one inch on Saturday.
Temperatures will get down into the 40s by Sunday morning behind Saturday’s rain, but we’ll make a nice recovery into the 60s by Sunday afternoon! A few clouds will hang around at times on Sunday, but sunshine will be back in full force by late afternoon and early evening. If you have outdoor plans, Sunday is your day!
Just in time for the workweek we’ll see a major surge of warm air arrive. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s with 80s likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.
While the week starts with plentiful sunshine, storm chances will gradually increase Wednesday night into Thursday. There’s still some question as to how long the rain sticks around late week, so we’re keeping a small rain chance in Friday’s forecast as well. Expect slightly cooler air from Thursday onward with highs in the 60s and 70s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Rain (100%)
HIGH: 55°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 68°
