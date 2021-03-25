While both days of the weekend do feature rain chances, rain won’t be a big player in your outdoor plans.
Saturday will start dry and cool with temperatures generally in the lower to middle 40s in the morning. During the afternoon we’re expecting an aggressive warmup into the mid 70s with a few clouds here and there.
By the evening a cold front will approach, bringing us some showers and a few stronger thunderstorms late at night. The best chance of storms looks to take place well after midnight Sunday morning, with the rain exiting before sunrise on Sunday.
With the front past us, we’ll see clouds break up by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures that won’t be quite as warm as Saturday. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s as we dry out during the day on Sunday.
By Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s for most areas, creating some frost and light freeze potential. This is just another reminder that it’s a bit too early to plant many of the items in your garden!
The next work week starts off quietly with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s, but by Tuesday we’ll be right back at it again with another surge of milder air moving in. With the warmth we’ll see another round of thunderstorms enter the picture by mid next week. Behind that system it’s another burst of cooler air by the late week time frame.
Welcome to a very busy spring weather pattern!
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Scattered storms late (40%)
HIGH: 76°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Scattered storms early (30%)
HIGH: 64°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.