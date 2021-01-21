While last weekend looked like a snow globe around here, this weekend promises to be much quieter with a decent dose of sunshine! Just because it’ll be quieter doesn’t mean we’ll escape the cold, though.
Saturday morning looks to be the coldest morning of 2021 so far as temperatures plummet into the teens and lower 20s. By the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sunshine and high clouds, but the strength of the cold air in place will keep high temperatures from getting out of the 30s for most areas.
Sunday morning won’t be quite as frigid thanks to moisture moving in ahead of Monday’s rain. Expect to wake up with temperatures in the 20s to near 30 degrees early Sunday, followed by highs in the 40s during the afternoon.
There is a small chance for a light wintry mix of snow and sleet during the first half of the day Sunday, but by the afternoon any light, scattered precipitation that falls will be plain rain.
Rain will pick up late Sunday night and become widespread during the day on Monday. There’s even a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Rain will come to an end late Monday night into very early Tuesday morning, putting down at least a half inch of rainfall in Southern Indiana, with some seeing far more than that.
While a few snowflakes can’t be ruled out Tuesday morning as this system departs, it looks like most will stay dry and cooler air arrives.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 39°
SUNDAY
Light wintry mix to rain (30%)
HIGH: 44°
