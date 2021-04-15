Periods of rain are expected for the second weekend in a row. An area of low pressure will push in Saturday morning bringing our next rain chances.
The dry air in place will work to evaporate the rain before it reaches the ground. This will lead to scattered showers Saturday morning into the afternoon. Rain chances will diminish into the evening hours.
Another wave of energy will pass through Sunday with a renewed rain chance. This appears to be later in the afternoon. Temperatures for the entire weekend will be well below average topping out in the upper 50s. Normal highs for this time of the year would typically range near 70 degrees.
The trend of cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue for the next week or more.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy, 40% chance scattered showers
HIGH: 58°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy, cool
LOW: 42°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny, 30% chance scattered showers
HIGH: 59°
