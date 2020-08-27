The weather improves in a hurry this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Laura depart early Saturday morning.
While the main circulation associated with Laura will be well to our east by daybreak Saturday, a cold front quick on its heels will give us an additional scattered thunderstorm chance during the mid-morning to mid-afternoon time frame.
High temperatures will be in the mid-80s as this is transpiring. Once that front is through the area by Saturday evening, it’ll be cooler, drier air filtering in on Saturday night that will get rid of the muggy feel to the air we’ve had as of late.
That drier air will help us drop into the 50s and lower 60s Sunday morning around dawn. What a nice treat! Drier air will also keep the storm chance down, putting all of us in the region only in the isolated category during the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies during the day.
Thunderstorms will roll in once again Monday through Wednesday as the one-two punch of a warm front followed by a cold front arrive.
The best chance of rain next week looks to be late Tuesday, thanks to the cold front portion of this system, leaving us with a few storms still on the radar as the front departs during the day on Wednesday. We’ll warm back into the mid-80s for the end of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 86°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storm chance (20%)
HIGH: 87°
