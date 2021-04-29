You really can’t ask for better weather on the weekend of The Kentucky Derby.
Saturday morning will start out cool with lows in the 40s. Friday’s wind will not continue into Saturday afternoon, thankfully, as wind gusts out of the southwest will only reach into the 10-15 mph range. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day, helping to boost high temperatures up into the mid 70s! Saturday’s forecast will feel more like San Diego than Southern Indiana.
For Sunday we’ll continue the upward temperature trend, but clouds will do the same. After a morning in the 50s, temperatures will soar up to the 80-degree mark as clouds increase. Shower chances will hold off until Sunday evening it appears, so most if not all of the daylight hours will be mainly dry. Sunday night will see an increase in shower chances, leading to the first of two storm systems for next week.
Our first storm system that moves through on Monday will have its highest thunderstorm and heavy rain potential in the morning, followed by some continued isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon.
Severe weather chances look fairly low on Monday, thanks to the morning timing of those initial storms. By Tuesday our second storm system arrives with another round of potentially heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. We’ll keep an eye on flooding potential with the heavy rain from these systems. Later next week looks drier and cooler as high temperatures only reach into the 60s and lower 70s.
