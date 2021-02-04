The much advertised cold Arctic air continues to slow down. However, the active pattern shows little signs of easing.
This weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies. A light snow chance early Saturday morning will have the potential to put down a coating of snow across southern Indiana. Combined with below-freezing temperatures, a few slick spots will be possible.
High temperatures will push above freezing Saturday afternoon. Another quick-hitting piece of energy will dive in from the north late Saturday with a southern push of moisture coming up from the south. If these two features phase together we’ll have a much higher chance for measurable snowfall across the region. At this point we’ll go with snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday.
Super Bowl Sunday will be cold with highs in the upper 20s for most. Our 10-day Earliest Alert forecast keeps the active pattern with systems to watch next Tuesday and Friday.
The arrival time of the cold air will determine the type of precipitation that falls. At this point it appears the core of the coldest air arrives late next week with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits. There’s still plenty of time for adjustments.
Like we say in TV… Stay Tuned!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Cloudy snow showers
HIGH: 39°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Snow showers , colder
LOW: 20°
SUNDAY
Snow showers , cold
HIGH: 30°
