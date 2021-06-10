With storm chances going down this weekend, it’ll be hot and summerlike.
A muggy start on Saturday in the 70s will lead to a hot, humid afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. When you factor in the humidity level, our heat index feels like temperature will be in the mid 90s.
Stay hydrated!
While the day will be mostly sunny, we’ll watch a front dropping in from the north Saturday evening that will bring us isolated to scattered showers and storms.
This front will be a welcome change in our weather as the humidity will start to fall behind it. This will make for a slightly more pleasant Sunday with highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and lower humidity. There is a small pop-up storm chance Sunday afternoon, but the overwhelming majority of Southern Indiana will stay dry.
After another hot day in the upper 80s on Monday, it’s another front on Tuesday that’ll bring another small storm chance, but this time a more significant change in our temperature and humidity occurs behind it.
By Wednesday of next week our high temperatures will be only in the 70s to near 80 degrees with decently low humidity for this time of year and plenty of sunshine.
Our overnight lows mid next week will be in the 50s and lower 60s! Can you say free air conditioning? It’ll be a good time to open up the windows overnight and take advantage of some energy savings.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Storm chance late (20%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Isolated storm possible (10%)
HIGH: 88°
