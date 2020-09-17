Clearer, bluer skies return just in time for the weekend!
The wildfires out west have been sending out an enormous amount of smoke that has been noticed overhead here in our area as a layer of haze. With a cold front pushing south of the region during the day on Friday, that will push the haze well south of us.
That front will also signal the arrival of much cooler air for both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday morning’s temperatures will start out in the 40s, so if you don’t know where your coat is, it’s time to find it! That will be the coolest morning since mid-May.
By Saturday afternoon we’ll struggle to get temperatures past the 70-degree mark. Skies will be completely sunny for the first half of the weekend, so no weather worries are in store!
By Sunday morning we’ll have the coolest weather of the weekend, meaning some temperatures will get as low as the lower 40s in some rural spots. If you’re concerned about a frost threat, it’s likely too early for that. Our typical first frost isn’t until mid October in most areas of Southern Indiana. By Sunday afternoon we’ll be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
You’ll notice next week that temperatures will slowly ascend toward the 80-degree mark by Wednesday. That warming trend is ironic as the first day of fall is Tuesday. It’ll also be quite dry, with no rain chance in sight until Friday of next week at the earliest.
SATURDAY
Sunny
HIGH: 70°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 73°
