This won’t be the prettiest weekend thanks to a cold front swinging through.
Early Saturday you can expect a few scattered showers in areas mainly north of New Albany and Jeffersonville, but toward midday and the afternoon we’ll see those showers sag southward toward the Ohio River.
It won’t be raining all of the time on Saturday, but waves of light showers will remain possible through the daylight hours as high temperatures reach into the lower 60s. These showers will retreat northward somewhat Saturday evening, allowing for some dry time before Sunday’s rain.
Rain will return in a much more widespread form on Sunday. It’ll spread in from west to east during the daylight hours, eventually hitting its peak coverage and intensity Sunday afternoon.
Because of the rain and clouds, high temperatures won’t rise above 60 degrees for most. As the sun goes down the rain will come to an end, leaving behind a half inch or so of rainfall, with totals closer to one inch the farther north you travel toward Central Indiana.
With the cold front generating Sunday’s rain out of the picture, Monday looks to be a cooler day with partly sunny skies and highs only in the 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see a gradual return to the mid 50s for the middle part of the week, but a decent chance of rain and even some gusty winds will accompany that on Wednesday.
For now, the Thanksgiving forecast looks dry and mild with highs near 60!
