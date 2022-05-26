The soggy few days we’ve had are finally coming to an end in time for the Memorial Day weekend. High pressure moving in will clear out the sky for the most part and help accelerate the arrival of warmer air.
While we’ll start with lows in the 50s Saturday morning, that warmer air will prop us right back up into the 70s by the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Just keep in mind that as you’re out and about enjoying the sunshine that it is the prime time of year to be wearing sunscreen during the day.
Have pool plans this weekend? Sunday is the pick as highs will be back in the mid 80s.
The humidity will also be back in full force on Sunday so it won’t feel so chilly getting out of the water as the droplets on your skin won’t evaporate as quickly. It’ll be another partly sunny, summer-like afternoon!
For Memorial Day on Monday we’re forecasting a high near 90 degrees, which is above average for this time of year.
It’ll be even sunnier on Monday compared to the weekend as high pressure takes firmer control of our weather. The heat sticks around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as highs get into the lower 90s in more urban areas.
There is a slightly cooler pattern that will take shape late next week, giving us a break from the 90s. Soak it up, but don’t forget to stay hydrated in the heat coming our way!
