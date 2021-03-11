This weekend will be somewhat of a lull between Friday and Monday’s rainfall. Early Saturday morning there will be a few showers around, likely exiting to the south by daybreak. While a stray shower is possible during the day on Saturday, most areas look to stay mainly dry and cloudy with high temperatures in the 50s.
For Sunday there is a slightly better shower chance thanks to a warm front starting to move into the region. With the continued cloud cover, scattered showers, and cooler air from the north still filtering in, high temperatures Sunday afternoon will be around 50 degrees, with most in the 40s. That’s below normal for this time of year.
By Monday it’s another round of rain for all of us as an area of low pressure and its associated fronts move through. There could very well be some thunderstorms associated with this as warmer air will be moving in from the south, acting as thunderstorm fuel. High temperatures will get into the lower 60s thanks to this warmer air. Additional rainfall is possible through early Tuesday as the area of low pressure passes overhead.
Wednesday into Thursday has another round of thunderstorms for us. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s for much of next week, but then we’ll drop into the 50s as we head toward next weekend behind the mid-week storms. Right now it looks like rain will be just spaced enough to avoid significant rises on the Ohio River.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered showers early (30% chance)
HIGH: 57°
SUNDAY
Scattered showers (40% chance)
HIGH: 50°
