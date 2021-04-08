Rain chances are ramping up once again as we head into the weekend.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday as an area of low pressure moves across the region. The best timing for these thunderstorms appears to be during the afternoon.
Winds will accompany any thunderstorms that develop with gusts 30 to 40 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.
A drier day Sunday is expected with highs in the upper 60s.
As we compose the Earliest Alert forecast it appears that after very warm, above average temperature this past week we are in for a much cooler pattern. Highs several days in the week ahead will top out in the 50s and 60s.
Have a great weekend!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
80% chance showers, thunderstorms , windy
HIGH: 72°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy , cooler
LOW: 49°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
20% rain chance
HIGH: 68°
