Spring starts this weekend, but it won’t feel like spring initially.
Saturday morning is the coldest morning of the foreseeable future, with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. While a freeze isn’t terribly destructive this early in the season, any overly sensitive plants may need to be covered.
The spring equinox, signaling the official start of spring, happens at 5:37 a.m. on Saturday. Once the sun is up temperatures will quickly try to rise toward the 60-degree mark by Saturday afternoon. It’ll be a completely sunny day!
Sunday morning won’t be quite as cold, but low humidity and clear skies will help usher temperatures down into the 30s. A freeze doesn’t look likely for most areas of Southern Indiana during that time.
For the afternoon on Sunday we’ll keep most of the sunshine that we had on Saturday, save for a few high, thin clouds. High temperatures will surge into the mid 60s on Sunday, which is well above normal for this time of year.
The next work week starts quiet and mild, but we’ll add some storms into the mix by the middle of the week. Expect Monday to be the quietest day of the bunch with a few clouds and highs just shy of 70. While we’ll be slightly warmer for the middle of the week, an approaching train of weather systems brings us scattered to numerous storms. While it won’t be storming all the time, storm chances will be with us through the end of next week.
