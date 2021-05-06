While it won’t be storming at all times this weekend, those celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday will want to have indoor plans ready to go.
On Saturday we’ll start out with a few clouds and temperatures in the 40s. A few rural spots could get into the upper 30s, but cloud cover and a slight breeze will help prevent frost.
During the afternoon we’ll have considerable cloud cover, eventually leading to a few scattered showers by Saturday evening as a warm front arrives. Lightning and thunder will not be a feature of these Saturday showers thanks to a lack of heat energy in the atmosphere. High temperatures on Saturday will struggle to break out of the lower 60s, so take a jacket!
For Sunday our storm chances go up during the afternoon and evening, meaning the morning hours may squeak by mainly dry.
If you’re taking mom out to lunch or dinner on Sunday, plan on having storms rolling through Southern Indiana. We’ll need to watch for some stronger thunderstorms during this time. High temperatures on Sunday will only make it up to around 70 degrees thanks to the storms and cloud cover.
The early part of the next work week looks a lot calmer, but temperatures will also stay low thanks to that. Expect some clouds at times on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. After a shower chance on Wednesday we’ll finally start a warming trend that takes us into the 70s next weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered showers (30%)
HIGH: 63°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms (90%)
HIGH: 70°
