Summer-like temperatures will linger through the weekend into early next week.
Highs top out in the upper 80s under a partly sunny sky for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be slim across southern Indiana during this time, ranging in the isolated category (10%-20%).
As the ridge of high pressure breaks down early next week rain chances will increase with unsettled weather returning to the region. A cold front will arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday with our highest chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The calendar showcases Wednesday as the beginning of Fall… and it will be accurately depicted by the weather in the wake of the front with highs in the 70s for the end of the week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated downpour (20%)
HIGH: 87°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy, pleasant
LOW: 66°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated downpour (20%)
HIGH: 87°
