A spectacular Saturday forecast includes plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the lower 70s. Believe it or not this is still below average.
Fear not, however, for those wishing for summer-like highs… you may get a taste before the coming week is up.
Rounding out the weekend, a boundary will push closer Sunday morning with a few passing showers. As we heat back up into the lower 70s, a renewed chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon.
The warmer, unsettled weather pattern will continue for much of next week. That summer preview brings highs in the low to mid 80s by mid to late next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny , pleasant
HIGH: 73°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy , isolated showers (10% chance)
LOW: 55°
SUNDAY
Showers in morning
Scattered thunderstorms in afternoon (40% chance)
HIGH: 71°
