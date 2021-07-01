This Fourth of July weekend will feature both fall-like and summer-like temperatures.
Thanks to cool air staying in place behind Thursday afternoon’s cold front, Saturday morning’s low temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s across Southern Indiana. That will make it feel a little closer to pumpkin spice season rather than a time to grill out.
By the afternoon, the sun will heat things back up into the lower 80s, with only a few cumulus clouds around during the day.
Sunday’s Independence Day holiday is a true return to summer-like air. Highs will be in the upper 80s during the afternoon and even the humidity will start to increase somewhat.
Make sure you’re wearing plenty of sunscreen and reapplying it through the day as the UV index will be very high this weekend. The good news with that is at least you won’t have to worry about rain ruining your outdoor barbecues and fireworks displays!
Next week looks like a scorcher once the holiday is over. Our forecast high temperatures will easily be in the lower 90s most of the week, with the heat index or “feels like” temperatures cruising into the mid 90s at times.
With the heat in place our sights will be set on looking for any liquid relief with afternoon storms, but it looks like it will take until Thursday and thereafter to reintroduce any sort of appreciable rain chance into the forecast. Until then you’ll likely need to water your lawn and garden!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 83°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 88°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.