  After a very cold start Friday morning we’re in for somewhat of a warm-up Saturday as highs push into the upper 40s.

The skies will remain cloudy as the next big weather-maker rolls in. This front will also bring a rain chance across the region.

Rain should spread from west to east by late Saturday afternoon and evening. A few snowflakes may mix in during the overnight hours into early Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The long-range forecast is a rollercoaster! Highs early next week will top out in the 50s before much colder arctic air arrives just in time for Christmas.

We’ll be watching a rain/snow chance mid to late next week as well.

Plenty to keep up during Christmas week! Stay with the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team for updates!

  WEEKEND FORECAST 

SATURDAY  

Cloudy,  rain late 

HIGH: 48°  

SATURDAY NIGHT 

Rain likely,  mix possible 

LOW: 33°  

SUNDAY 

Partly Sunny 

HIGH: 45°

