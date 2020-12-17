After a very cold start Friday morning we’re in for somewhat of a warm-up Saturday as highs push into the upper 40s.
The skies will remain cloudy as the next big weather-maker rolls in. This front will also bring a rain chance across the region.
Rain should spread from west to east by late Saturday afternoon and evening. A few snowflakes may mix in during the overnight hours into early Sunday.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s.
The long-range forecast is a rollercoaster! Highs early next week will top out in the 50s before much colder arctic air arrives just in time for Christmas.
We’ll be watching a rain/snow chance mid to late next week as well.
Plenty to keep up during Christmas week! Stay with the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team for updates!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Cloudy, rain late
HIGH: 48°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Rain likely, mix possible
LOW: 33°
SUNDAY
Partly Sunny
HIGH: 45°
