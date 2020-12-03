It’ll be a tranquil but warm weekend across Southern Indiana.
We’ll start out Saturday morning with temperatures near freezing. Skies will be partly sunny Friday afternoon as highs only reach into the mid 40s. That’s about 5 degrees below where we’d normally be this time of year.
For Sunday morning we’ll fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees. This colder weather is courtesy of a colder air mass aloft moving in from the north ahead of Monday’s disturbed weather. Sensibly, Sunday afternoon will only be a degree or two cooler than Saturday, mainly thanks to some sunlight in the afternoon offsetting the cooler air aloft.
On Monday the disturbed weather will arrive. This upper-level low-pressure system sinking down into the Lower Ohio Valley will spur the development of some light rain and snow showers.
Given the marginally cold air at the surface that we’ll have and light precipitation rates, we’re not expecting this to be anything more than a light mix of rain and snow. Those in rural areas will want to watch for an isolated slick spot or two on the roads Monday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and lower 30s.
The rest of next week features gradually warmer air as highs get back into the 50s by Wednesday and stay there through the end of the week. Rain chances will be scant until next weekend when another shot at some rain arrives. Until then, enjoy next week’s sunshine after Monday’s rain and snow!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 46°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 45°
