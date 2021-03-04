Ongoing river flooding along the Ohio will gradually ease after Saturday’s crest.
Levels are expected to fall below flood stage early in the week. Temperatures will be cool, but not far from normal to begin the weekend.
Thankfully, continued dry weather will continue under sunny skies. Highs will top out near 50 degrees on Saturday and closer to normal in the mid 50s Sunday. A ridge of high pressure now over the Rockies will move this way allowing temperatures to warm nicely.
Highs will reach near 70 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front arrives later in the week. This front along with a series of storms will increase our rain threat by the end of the week.
Heavy rain is possible with a setup like this and will need to be monitored closely considering we have a very saturated ground. A reminder that the Indiana Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16th.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool HIGH: 50°
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, cold LOW: 28°
SUNDAY: Sunny , pleasant HIGH: 56°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.