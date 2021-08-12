Though we can’t call it “cool,” much cooler air than what we’ve seen lately is filtering into Southern Indiana just in time for the weekend.
Saturday morning will start out still on the muggy side with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to a cold front pushing southward through the region, bringing the promised cooler air.
By the afternoon it’ll be dry, partly sunny, and slightly below normal for this time of year temperature-wise, topping out in the mid to upper 80s for many.
Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend as the core of the cooler air will be overhead, keeping lows from surging past the mid 80s in the afternoon. It’ll be another nice day outside with a slight drop in humidity compared to Saturday’s already lower humidity level.
Right on schedule for the next work week, things will change in a hurry. A bubble of tropical moisture surrounding what will likely become Tropical Storm Fred will move in on Monday, bringing us more humid air and a daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
It’s worth noting that we currently don’t expect the remnants of Fred to move through Southern Indiana, meaning the storms we’ll see will be more of an indirect impact from this system.Each round of afternoon storms won’t affect every location, but will pack heavy rain for those that do see them.
High temperatures next week will slowly rise through the 80s, ending up near 90 degrees by Friday afternoon.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunnyIsolated storm (20%)
HIGH: 87°
SUNDAY
Partly sunnyIsolated storm (10%)
HIGH: 85°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.