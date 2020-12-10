This won’t be the prettiest weekend across Southern Indiana thanks to rain and falling temperatures.
The rain begins early Saturday morning, but it won’t be all that heavy as it treks through. By noontime most of the rain will be east of our area, leaving behind a few isolated to scattered showers.
Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s for highs Saturday afternoon just ahead of the cold front lagging behind the rain. This warming will also help produce some decent wind gusts, up to 40 mph in some cases. While a brief sprinkle is possible, most of Saturday night looks to be dry as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s behind the cold front.
On Sunday we’ll start the day dry as clouds continue to grip the region. Highs in the afternoon will only reach into the mid 40s, so it’ll feel more like winter compared to Saturday.
On Sunday night a sneaky system will graze us with some rain and snow showers. How much of these we see will depend on how far north this system makes it. Given temperatures largely above freezing Sunday night, we’re not expecting any widespread travel issues.
However, there may be a few slick spots Monday morning should the precipitation linger as temperatures fall below freezing. That’s a wait-and-see game for now.
Next week looks cool with highs in the 40s nearly every day. Precipitation chances will be low, but at their highest on Wednesday as a rain and snow chance arrives.
