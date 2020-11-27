Next week could feature the first accumulating snow of the season in Southern Indiana.
We’ll begin to see signs of this system on Sunday as clouds increase and a small rain shower chance creeps in later in the day. The clouds will keep highs in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon. It’ll be our last day with highs in the 50s for a while as wintry weather sets up shop!
A system from Canada and another moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will combine over the Lower Ohio Valley on Monday. This means that we’ll start with rain early Monday and flip over to snow at some point during the day as cold air from the northern system injects into the backside of the southern system.
This combined storm will end up stalling out somewhere near Lake Erie on Tuesday, which will pull most of the snow showers away from our area while keeping the cold air in place. As of this writing it’s still early to go into specifics regarding snow accumulation on Monday, so keep up with WAVE 3 News this weekend. It looks like Monday and Tuesday will be cold days with highs only in the 30s!
Depending on how much snow falls on Monday into early Tuesday, high temperatures for the rest of next week could also be quite chilly. As of now we’re looking at highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s through most of the next workweek, with lows below or near freezing.
FORECAST
SUNDAY
Cloudy, isolated shower late (20%)
HIGH: 56°
MONDAY
Rain to Snow (60%)
HIGH: 37°
