JEFFERSONVILLE — For Wellstone Regional Hospital CEO Gregory Stewart it's important to treat mental health issues like a wound, so people start to feel better as soon as possible and don't face more hurdles in the future.
Wellstone is celebrating 20 years in business this year and a lot has changed since the early 2000s in the mental health field.
"When we opened in 2023, we opened on a wing and a prayer," Stewart said. "We opened with two units for adolescents, two units for children and three units for adults."
Stewart has been a therapist for a long time and he said the biggest shift in mental health care he's seen has been over the past few years.
"The greatest thing I've seen in the past 26 years of being a therapist is we are at a point where mental illness is OK and mental health is OK to talk about," he said.
The COVID pandemic, along with people sharing their testimony of mental health issues and chemical dependance, inspired people to reach out to places like Wellstone for help.
"When COVID hit and schools shut down, and kids were at home, we saw the impact of not having the ability to socialize with other kids," Stewart said. "It just really took hold in the community and coming midway through COVID we just had massive admissions...People were OK saying, 'I'm depressed.'"
People sharing their own experiences of struggling is helping, too.
"The second greatest thing I've seen happen is people telling their lived experiences," Stewart said. "Prior to five years ago people didn't talk about having a mental illness, didn't talk about chemical dependency issues, they kept it very quiet. Now people have lived experiences and talk about it."
These days the hospital treats people ages 4 and older in its 100-bed facility.
Wellstone did offer residential programs for teens for a while but is not doing that any longer.
Instead, if offers acute, in-patient care and outpatient therapy options. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"You can walk in for an assessment, schedule an appointment," said Director of Business Development Misti Jecker. "We have police officers who bring people here."
Jecker said a number of therapists and psychiatrists are on staff to help patients.
"We provide behavioral health care. The most common diagnoses we see are major depression and bipolar," Stewart said. "So we see a lot of depressive disorders that come through the door. We see good people that just feel bad and need help. Thank God we're here to help them with what they need."
If an adults are entered into the facility's in-patient program they stay five to seven days to stabilize and work on steps to continue their care.
About 60 people participate in Wellstone's robust outpatient services as well, and the hospital works with local school districts to make sure kids who need help get it.
Wellstone also treats patients with Substance Use Disorder, which is another sector where Stewart said he's seen a shift in treatment.
"We saw a paradigm shift maybe six to eight years ago, where the field was open to medication-assisted treatment," Stewart said. "We've seen a shift in schools of thought in regards to chemical dependency treatment and medication-assisted treatment and self-help groups together. That trifecta leads to success."
Stewart said the facility also embraces diversity and is a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community.
"We embrace diversity here at Wellstone and through embracing diversity, that's not just with the patients, that's with the staff and facility," he said, adding a number of patients are part of the LGBTQ community.
"We always do the right thing to provide services we need so that they feel comfortable, that eventually leads to a large transgender population coming into the facility...I am so grateful and proud to be a part of this facility and this hospital that is seen as caring, embracing diversity, equity and inclusion."
