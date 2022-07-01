The Floyd County Historical Society met Tuesday night in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium at the Floyd County Public Library.
Though their meetings usually include guest speakers, the members of the group had an opportunity to bring in and talk about local artifacts they had in their possession.
The “show and tell presentation” was a change of pace as participants discussed their items and how they are related not only to the history of Floyd County but also to their lives.
Those who brought artifacts signed in to discuss the significance of their item, and each person was called to the podium to talk about their historical treasure.
Pam Peters was first up. She showed the audience a photo of the bed in which she was born, which happened to be manufactured by the now-defunct Henry Klerner Furniture Company in New Albany.
“I wasn’t born in a hospital. I was born in the country in that bed.” Peters then went on to talk briefly about the company until it ended.
Bob Sterrett was next. He brought in a binder of Civil War records from the 18th Indiana Infantry Regiment, including a full roster of names. “We used to have a Civil War museum in New Albany.” Sterrett is particularly interested in that era of history.
Randy Moser showed the audience an older map of New Albany and some of the surrounding areas of Southern Indiana, including landmarks and sites that are no longer there. He pointed to various locations, including the area where he was born.
Sonny Wright brought a butter holder from the Purity Maid milk company, for which both he and his father had worked. Wright gave a history of the company, which had its humble beginnings in Tennessee and has since merged into a multimillion-dollar company.
Veronica Palensky, a librarian in charge of special collections at the Floyd County Library, brought in a book called “Mrs. Collins’ Table Receipts Adapted to the Modern Housewife,” which was published in 1851.
“It was one of the first cookbooks published in our area.” She provided a few recipes (updated to modern ingredients and measurements), as well as other handouts for participants to take home. The book is very rare and only exists in a few other libraries. Palensky also mentioned the Feast in Floyd project, for which local residents can submit family recipes to the library for their community cookbook.
Ryan Roehm brought in a photo book containing photos from all the movie theaters in New Albany, of which there were eight. In 1953, some famous movie stars came to New Albany, including Anne Bancroft. He also talked about how movie theaters have changed over the last seven decades.
Terry Pennington graduated from New Albany High School in 1966. That year had the largest graduating class in the history of the school. He talked about how much the school had changed over the years. Pennington told stories about his induction into cheerleading, which got started as a result of a dare, and he was never one to turn down a dare. His “colleagues” included six female cheerleaders, with whom he posed for a yearbook photo.
Mike Newkirk brought in a map of gravel roads of Indiana, made by the Parry Manufacturing Company, which developed early automobiles.
Immediately after, Sally Newkirk went to the podium and talked about the members of the New Albany’s Rotary Club from May 3, 1925.
Another participant talked about Billy Herman, a famous baseball player who was a native of New Albany. He talked about Herman’s baseball and management career.
Pam Peters’ mother won a local contest and was in attendance at the 1914 World’s Fair and a famous game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field that same year.
Vic Megenity talked about the Indiana/Kentucky dispute regarding the Ohio River boundaries and territories. The dispute had been going on for over 200 years and was finally resolved in 1981. Megenity brought in an old, rusty two-rung link of thirty-six-mooring steamboat rings.
David Barksdale was the last to unveil his artifact, perhaps the most unique — a toilet seat from the A Lindeman Sanitary Plumbing company in New Albany. “I didn’t know there was a toilet seat with the name of the New Albany company,” he said regarding his discovery.
For some, just knowing they have a piece of history in their hands makes them feel like they are a part of something great.
