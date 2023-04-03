The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Programs for April 11 through April 13.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to “Let’s Have A Conversation About Books,” Tuesday, April 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Avenue.
Join us for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C, & D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C, & D on Tuesday, April 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host two Toddler Storytimes this month on Thursdays, April 13 and 27, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Victory Gardens: Then and Now
The Clarksville Library will host Victory Gardens: Then and Now on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Representatives from the Sunnyside Master Gardeners will discuss victory gardens from the past and present. Using small spaces wisely, these gardens allow you to integrate vegetables into your flower gardens. Many times, victory gardens have been replaced with community gardens. Join us and the Master Gardeners to learn more about this interesting topic.
Family History Research for Beginners, Part 1
Are you interested in learning more about genealogy, the fastest-growing hobby in America? Do you feel overwhelmed by the prospect of digging through dusty archives or paying hefty fees to use the new, computerized tools shown in genealogy television shows? Worry no more! The Jeffersonville Township Public Library offers many helpful resources, many online, and most are free.
Join Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, for Family History Research for Beginners, Part 1 on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past through United States census records. Census results are a goldmine of information for family historians, and the 1950 census results recently became available.
Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a special Let’s Learn at the Library with Butch Polston at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. Butch and his wife Kim are owners of B&K Enterprises Costume Co., Inc.
Polston has been a loyal fan of Elvis Presley since his birth. The Polstons began their costume business in 1980, and they were the first to bring their type of professional costuming to tribute artists and fans. Manufactured from Elvis Presley’s original patterns, their garments and costumes appear in numerous movies.
If you are an Elvis Presley fan or a fan of costumes and the intricate sewing detail involved, this program is for you. During this program, Polston will share his thoughts about “The King” and how their business came to be and bring a few costumes for everyone to see!
Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize.
If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Clarksville Library hosting film
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is inspired by the true story of the women within an isolated religious community grappling with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. Join us to watch this film, nominated for this year’s Best Picture award.
Jewelry-Making Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Jewelry-Making Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent in this class.
The focus will be on necklaces and earrings, and each jewelry-making kit will run between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set again at a maximum of 10 participants.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Library will host two book clubs this month at the Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss “The Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, April 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Clarksville Library hosting Teen Science
The Clarksville Library will host Teen Science and a Snack on Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program will focus on engineering. Teens will be challenged to create the tallest, longest, and most ingenious marble mazes. Teens attending will enjoy a tasty snack as well. This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12 and requires registration.
To register or for more information on the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.