The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for Aug. 16 through Aug. 30 include:
Lunch and Trivia at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the Jeffersonville location on Friday, Aug. 25, from noon to 2:30 p.m. for an afternoon of lunch and trivia. This program is brought to you by Dustin Manecke, Community Relations Manager of Oak Street Health.
Oak Street Health has two locations in Louisville. A location in Jeffersonville will open on Aug. 18 at 1437 Youngstown Shopping Center. Oak Street Health specializes in care for seniors or those 65 and older, but this event is not age restrictive.
While you enjoy a light lunch, there will be a presentation about Oak Street Health and what they offer those 65 and older. Fun and challenging trivia will be a big part of this event. We ask that everyone pre-register so that we can make sure there will be adequate refreshments and seating for everyone.
This is the first of many similar events planned monthly at the library, courtesy of Oak Street Health. Please watch for more information about September through December dates at jefflibrary.org.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids CreateThe Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is an afternoon of crafting. Participants will make their own, unique paper plate crafts. The library will provide the supplies and the fun! The program is for grades K—5 and requires registration. Children in grades K—2 must be accompanied by an adult.
In-Depth Conversation About Diabetes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the library on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
Diabetes is a disease that is characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose. If not treated, it can cause severe damage to our heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Dr. Rondo first discussed this topic last year, but this discussion is a more in-depth conversation about diabetes and one you don’t want to miss.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, and she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to join on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
