Derby Dinner Playhouse is presenting the beloved musical THE WIZARD OF OZ through Aug. 21. The classic movie musical comes to life on stage. Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Royal Shakespeare Company version of THE WIZARD OF OZ, which uses much of the aura of the film to create exciting live theatre. The production will also strive to look and sound just like the famous 1939 MGM film starring Judy Garland.
THE WIZARD OF OZ was written by L. Frank Baum with music by Harold Arlen and lyrics by E.Y. Hamburg. Songs included in this production are numbers we all know such as “Over the Rainbow,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” and “If I Only Had a Brain.”
THE WIZARD OF OZ is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Caroline Siegrist as Dorothy, Matthew Brennan as the Scarecrow, J.R. Stuart as the Cowardly Lion, Bobby Conte as the Tin Man, and Jim Hesselman as the Wizard.
This musical is perfect for young and old. Ask about family night discounts on Friday and Sunday evenings. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
