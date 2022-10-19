GEORGETOWN — A woman is facing 10 felony charges nearly six months after a fatal head-on collision on Ind. 64 in Georgetown.
Charges were filed Wednesday against 38-year-old Brittany Nichole James.
She faces one count of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, five counts of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in blood, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of endangering a person with a passenger less than 18 years of age and two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, all connected to the crash in May.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Floyd County officers were called to the wreck near Oakes Road and Jacobi’s gas station at 6494 Ind. 64 on May 18.
Dash camera video from a witness at the scene allegedly shows a silver 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by James traveling west on Ind. 64 swerve way left of center and collide with a black 2014 Honda Odyssey van.
The video shows the Honda tried to avoid the wreck, by turning toward the right shoulder of the road before the Dodge hit it near the white fog line of the vehicle’s two lane.
There were three passengers in the Honda and James had two juvenile passengers in the Dodge.
One of the passengers in the Honda, Jerry Ledford, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being taken by an ambulance from the scene.
The other two people in the Honda were also injured.
The Georgetown Fire Department extracted James from the vehicle and took her to the hospital, noting she had multiple injuries. The department’s operations chief said he smelled faint odor of marijuana coming from the Dodge when they extricated James.
On May 25 police officers went to the hospital with a signed subpoena from a judge in Floyd County and in Jefferson County, Kentucky to retrieve blood and medical records belonging to James.
They also interviewed her at her home on that day. She told police she was taking her two children to school. She also said she takes three prescription medicines regularly, but had been off of them and that she’d used marijuana a few weeks before.
Toxicology reports show THC and clonazepam were present in James’ blood at the time of the wreck. Fentanyl was also noted in her blood, however it was administered by EMS and excluded from what was in her system at the time of the crash.
A doctor said James’ intoxication was likely and would anticipate multiple signs of impairment and significant central nervous system depression, including slowed reaction, unsteady balance, slurred speech and disorientation, according to the affidavit.
