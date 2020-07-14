Youth Count is seeking Floyd County and other southern Indiana teens interested in sharing with other youth about the dangers of vaping, JUULIng and e-cigarettes, as well as providing information about services designed to help teens stop using.
While teens will meet locally and determine their own efforts in this endeavor, they will be part of VOICE Indiana which provides information and resources to various counties around the state.
Every year 4,100 teens become new smokers in Indiana and 11,100 people die from tobacco-related illnesses each year.
With a new school year approaching, many teens begin to consider options for volunteer opportunities or “giving service,” which is a requirement for many youth in middle and high school.
As the quarantine restrictions lessen, Youth Count is regrouping and looking forward to adding additional teens and their ideas and energy to the effort to ensure the health of young people. We will typically meet one to two times per month — sometimes in person and sometimes online. Teens will determine the best messages and methods for informing youth and will identify in-person opportunities and/or social media opportunities where they can share.
For more information contact Barbara Bridgwater at barbara@youthcount.com or 502-876-2272.
This initiative is made possible through an Indiana State Department of Health grant to Our Place Drug & Alcohol Education Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.