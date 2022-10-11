CLARKSVILLE — A community tradition is returning to Clarksville this weekend.
The annual ClarkFEST will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd. The event features a variety of family-friendly activities, a car show, live music and booths.
Unlike previous years, there will not be a parade at Saturday’s event due to issues with road closures in the area, said event organizer Ashleigh Smith.
The “Bash on the Boulevard” car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gateway Park. An arts and crafts market will include local vendors offering items ranging from jewelry to clothing, and food trucks will include Kona Ice, Dippin’ Dots, Dock Seafood, Frank’s BBQ and Fistful of Tacos.
A family fun zone will offer bouncy houses and other activities. Attendees can enjoy live performances by several local bands, including The Skinny from noon to 3 p.m. and The Mad Taxpayers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jennifer Voignier, event chair and member of the Clarksville Town Council, said she encourages attendees to stop by the festival’s information tent for a chance to win door prizes.
Attendees with be encouraged to fill out a survey, and they will be entered to win prizes such as gift baskets and $500 gift cards for food and gas.
She is excited for people to spend a “beautiful autumn afternoon” at the festival.
Smith said the event helps build bonds between community members.
“We’re making sure that every area of Clarksville can come together for a unified good time,” she said. “This community is a really close-knit one, and we want to celebrate that.”
In addition to Saturday’s festival, ClarkFEST will also present the “Run for the Kids” 5K Oct. 22. The run starts 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Clarksville Cove, 800 South Clark Blvd.
Registration for the run costs $30, and proceeds support WHAS Crusade for Children and Clarksville’s “Shop with a Cop” program. Online registration is available at ClarksvilleClarkfest.com.
