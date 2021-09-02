CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Town Council has adopted an ordinance amendment that solidifies certain restrictions with adult businesses and adds more accountability for owners and employees.
At a special meeting Thursday, the council voted 6-0 with one abstention to adopt the 23 pages of changes to chapter 117 of the town municipal code with the purpose to "regulate sexually oriented businesses in order to promote the health, safety and general welfare of citizens of the town, and to establish reasonable and uniform regulations to prevent the deleterious secondary effects of sexually oriented businesses within the town," according to the ordinance." These requirements were not in the ordinance previously.
It includes requirements for an adult business license to be granted, including that the petitioner can't have been found to be operating unlawfully within the past five years, that the business must be in compliance with interior configuration requirements and must be in a location allowed in the town municipal code. It has specific requirements for employees of the business as well.
Updates to the code were initiated in 2019, months into an appeal brought by Theatair X after the Clarksville building commissioner sought to revoke that business license based on multiple zoning code violations including illegal sexual activity on the property and a license suspension within the previous 12 months.
The town council meeting, scheduled earlier this week, came on the same day the longtime owner of Theatair X dropped the more than two-year-old appeals case, following a judge's recent ruling upholding Clarksville's revocation of the license, which is for one year.
Court records show that on Thursday, attorneys for Midwest Entertainment Ventures, Inc. (MEV) filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss the case filed in May 2019 against the Town of Clarksville and its building commissioner.
The litigation came after the Clarksville Town Council had upheld the building commissioner's decision to revoke Theatair X's business license. Over the course of the case, attorneys for MEV have argued, in part, that the business wasn't properly notified of the suspension, which made the revocation unconstitutional. They also argued that employees and owners should not be held responsible because they were not aware of illegal activity on the property.
In an Aug. 12 ruling, Judge Vicki Carmichael upheld the town's decision to revoke the license for one year, although MEV has still held a provisional license.
According to the motion to dismiss the case, following that order, MEV "vacated the premise...and ceased operation of its business. As a result of the foregoing, the issues raised [in the appeal] have become moot."
The case comes to a close as another has been filed. On Aug. 27, Clarksville Ministries, LLC, a new entity that has entered a purchase agreement with MEV and intends to reopen the store as retail only, filed a federal case agains the town alleging that it was not complying with issuing a temporary license.
In the initial complaint, Clarksville Ministries asked for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to compel the town to issue the temporary license ahead of a plan commission meeting, which was Wednesday night, regarding amendments to the adult business zoning code that could affect the location of Theatair X or any adult business within the town.
Part of the language in the amendments to the adult business zoning code changes the distance from an adult business and other types of developments from 500 feet to 750. This means that the motel turned into apartments two years ago, which Clarksville Ministries' attorney says appears to be roughly 750 feet from Theatair X.
Scott Bergthold, who represents the town in the local and federal case, said the town wants to update that zoning language because it is outdated, and the action is meant to protect residents against the secondary effects of an adult business while adhering to First Amendment rights, which say there must be a place somewhere in town for an adult business.
The plan commission voted unanimously to recommend the town council adopt these amendments, which were on the agenda for the Thursday special meeting but moved to the regular meeting Sept. 7. These are amendments to a different ordinance from the action that was taken Thursday night.
A response filed in the federal case Thursday by town attorneys say Clarksville Ministries has no basis for the federal claim, as documents show it has not yet fully closed on the sale with MEV. Further, it states that a temporary license can be issued only after closing plus 14 days, which it states would be Sept. 14 at the earliest.
Michael Sanchez, president of Clarksville Ministries, which has entered the purchase agreement with MEV, has also sent a letter to the Human Rights Commission, stating that what she says is a barrier to getting the temporary license by the town is discriminatory toward members of the local LGBTQ+ community, who have found acceptance at Theatair X.
"Theatair X is one of the only LGBT-operated businesses in Clarksville and the only one that exists specifically to cater to the LGBT community," she said in an email. "Without it, our community will be decimated. Nowhere to shop, socialize, or easily center our community without going to Louisville."
She also said that in reopening, the business will not have the peep show booths that were a big part of the litigation between MEV and the town, and the two larger theaters will "remain open to show tasteful, artistic films curated for the LGBT community specifically," she said. "These films will likely focus on LGBT culture and history."
Arguments were expected to be heard Friday morning in U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana regarding the federal claim.
