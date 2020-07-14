CLARKSVILLE — Students at Clarksville Community Schools will be required to wear masks when they return to school, according to the district's updated reopening plan.
The five-member school board voted 4-0 at its Tuesday meeting to amend its reopening plan to include the face-covering requirement for students. Board president Bill Wilson was absent. The board previously unanimously approved a plan to strongly recommend — but not require — students to wear masks in school.
The plan approved Tuesday night states that both students and staff must wear masks at school when they are unable to properly social distance.
After recent conversations with the Clark County Health Department and the district's leadership team, Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett said the administration decided to make the amendment.
A few cases of young people in the area testing positive for COVID-19, an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Indiana and recent large student gatherings such as unofficial proms were among the factors the district considered in its decision to adjust the mask policy, Bennett said.
"We felt that this would be the time to take that one more step forward to be proactive," she said. "We were hoping that students would wear masks anyway, but we just wanted to make it more clear about what our expectations were going to be."
The reopening plan continues to remain fluid, Bennett said.
"It's a fluid document so we can make adjustments needed based on the newest information that we receive each week," she said. "I cannot reiterate that enough."
Bennett said students will not be expected to wear masks eight hours a day, so they will be allowed to take off their mask when social distancing is feasible.
The policy is not meant to punish students, she said.
"We also want to reiterate that this is not something that we want to become punitive in nature so we are expelling or suspending students," Bennett said. "We will deal with this as [issues] come along, but we want to change that language right now... so hopefully everyone will be wearing a mask."
Face coverings are also required on the bus for students and staff. The district is planning to provide masks for students with the hopes of offering both disposable and cloth masks.
The district's updated reopening plan for the entire corporation will be sent out to families and staff on Wednesday. The district soon will release building-level plans for health and safety amid the pandemic. Those plans will address topics such as cleaning/sanitation, dining plans and navigating entrances/exits, Bennett said.
School board member Lynn Wilson said she appreciates that the administrative team has been flexible in developing and revising the reopening plan.
"We get new information everyday, but the board members — all of us — want to make sure that everyone is safe — the kids are safe, the staff is safe, the custodians are safe...because this information is changing daily, we are flexible, and we are changing this plan," she said.
Board vice president Justin Hansford noted that reopening plans will vary across different school districts.
"Our plan is going to look different than everyone else's plan," he said. "Our school is different than everyone else's, so it's OK to be different...what we're doing is what we feel is right and safe, and as long as we're doing that, I'm fine with [the plan]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.