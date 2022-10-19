CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Public Works Department will offer leaf collection for residents with routes to begin Nov. 7 and continue until Dec. 10. There will be no leaf collection over the Thanksgiving Holidays.
The department requests that residents remember to not inter-mingle trash, concrete, sticks, or other yard waste materials with the raked leaves and leave room between the curb and the leaf pile for drainage. Be sure to check the schedules and park away from leaf piles. Piles too close to vehicles cannot be collected.
The 2022 leaf collection schedule is as follows:
MONDAYS
Majestic Meadows, Gutford Woods Drive, Shady Branch Dr., Blackoak Circle, Gutford Court, Woodside Drive, Creekside Subdivision, Calla Drive, Crandon Park Subdivision, Centralia Court, Gutford Road, Merriam Drive, Marvic Drive, Lowell Avenue, Emery Lane.
TUESDAYS
Hale Road, Beechlawn Drive, Victory Court, Taylor Drive, Hallmark Subdivision, Lewis and Clark Parkway, Beechwood Subdivision.
WEDNESDAYS
Johnson Lane, Ryan Lane, McTavish Drive, Lynch Lane, Altra Drive, Blackiston Mill Road, Starlight Drive, Silver Creek Drive, Walnut Grove, Bowling Lane, Redden Court, Blackiston View Drive, Lincoln Park Subdivision, Marlowe Drive, Raleigh Drive, Tennyson Drive (from Marlowe to Longfellow), Blackiston Heights Subdivision, Shirley Avenue.
THURSDAYS
Cedar Knoll Subdivision, Plum Creek Subdivision, Eagle Ridge Subdivision, Plum Run Subdivision, Deer Run Subdivision, Dovir Woods Subdivision, Plum Lake Subdivision, Meyer Manor Subdivision, Emerald Court, Parkwood Subdivision, Kilmer Way, Shelley Drive, Diamond Place, Tennyson Drive (Marlowe to Spicewood).
FRIDAYS
All of the South End of Town from Riverside Drive to Brown Station Way (old Hwy. 62).
SATURDAYS
Accrusia Avenue, Andalusia Avenue, Auburn Avenue, Appletree Lane, Kopp Lane, Orchard Drive, Maple Court, Lincoln Heights Subdivision, Green Acres Subdivision (Bells Ln. to Brown Station Way).
AS NEEDED
Appleleaf Lane.
WATCH FOR CREWS
The department asks that drivers take extra care when passing crews as they will be focused on using the equipment for leaf collection. If you have any questions regarding the leaf collection schedule, contact the Clarksville Public Works Department at (812) 283-8233.
