CLARKSVILLE — One of the Town of Clarksville’s largest sewer projects in recent history begins this week.
A large portion of Lincoln Drive will be closed to through traffic from Monday through Sept. 14 as Clarksville’s Wastewater Department prepares to take a long-running sanitary sewer pump station out of operation.
The sanitary sewer pump station at Lewis and Clark is more than 20 years old and is at the end of its life. This station serves the area surrounding Lewis and Clark Parkway, Blackiston Mill Road, and the Lincoln Drive. The town explored various options and determined that the best solution was to eliminate the pump station, and instead convert it into a gravity system.
The gravity system is easier to maintain, does not require regular maintenance, and uses less resources. In the end it provides a better overall service to the area. Replacing the pipe should also prevent future failures in the system and less disruption to residents and businesses. The new system will also add capacity for future development along Lewis and Clark and Blackiston Mill Road.
The project includes several phases, with each phase including new road closures. It is expected to cost about $6.4 million and will be paid for with wastewater bonds.
To keep residents and businesses informed about the project, the Town of Clarksville has released a project guide with specific information about the project the estimated timeline for each phase. A copy of the guide is in the process of being mailed to residents living near Lincoln Drive, and a digital version is available online at www.townofclarksville.com/departments/wastewater.
Residents can also receive project updates and other town news by visiting www.TownofClarksville.com and signing up for email updates.
